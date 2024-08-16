LG polls: Kano fixes N10m for chairmanship form, N5m for councillorship

The Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has announced that candidates for chairmanship positions in the November 30 local government elections must pay N10 million, while…

The Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has announced that candidates for chairmanship positions in the November 30 local government elections must pay N10 million, while those vying for councillorship positions are required to pay N5 million.

KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi made the announcement during a presentation of election guidelines and timetable to political party representatives at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday.

According to the guidelines, chairmanship candidates must be at least 30 years old, while councillorship candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Malumfashi added that all candidates must be card-carrying members of political parties. Additionally, chairmanship candidates must not be bankrupt or ex-convicts and must be physically and mentally healthy, with at least a secondary school certificate. Candidates must also not be drug addicts or members of secret societies, he added.

Malumfashi also announced that election campaigns would begin on September 6 and end on October 31. He urged political parties to conduct peaceful rallies and to avoid disparaging or abusive comments during campaigns. “Personal attacks and abusive comments are discouraged,” he said, stressing that campaigns should focus on issues such as poverty, infrastructure, and empowerment.

The chairman warned against violence and corruption, stating that any form of violence or personal attacks would be punishable by law. He also made it clear that attempts to bribe him would be exposed and punished. Malumfashi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to conducting the most transparent and orderly local government elections in its history.