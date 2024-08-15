LG polls: Kano asks chairmanship candidates to pay N10m, councillors N5m

Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has set N10 million for candidates contesting chairmanship seats while councillorship candidates are to pay N5 million ahead of the…

Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has set N10 million for candidates contesting chairmanship seats while councillorship candidates are to pay N5 million ahead of the November 30 local government elections in the state.

KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi, declared this during the presentation of election guidelines and the timetable to political parties’ representatives at the commission’s headquarters on Thursday.

He explained that a candidate contesting the chairmanship position must pay N10 million to be qualified for the election, while a councillorship candidate must pay N5 million.

Malumfashi stated that the guidelines spelt out all the issues of qualification and disqualification of the candidates.

He said the guidelines contained the do’s and don’ts of the elections warning that any party or candidate found committing election malpractice would be dealt with decisively.

Part of the guidelines, according to him, is that aspirants for the chairmanship position must be 30 years and above.

Councillorship aspirants, he explained, must be 25 years and above, adding that they must all be card carrying members of political parties.

“Chairmanship aspirants must not be bankrupt or ex-convicts. They must be physically and mentally healthy and obtain at least a secondary school certificate.

“All the aspirants and candidates must not be drug addicts or members of secret societies,” he said.

Malumfashi also declared that campaigns would commence on September 6 and conclude on October 31, calling on the political parties to ensure peaceful rallies.

He said, “During campaigns, we warn against disparaging and abusive comments. Personal attacks during campaigns are discouraged in these guidelines.

“You must be tolerant of one another. You should be civil and democratic in your campaigns. The campaigns should be issue-based, not personal attacks.

“We have pressing issues bedeviling this country, such as poverty, infrastructure, women and youth empowerment, and the inclusion of disadvantaged groups, among others. You should capitalize on these during the campaigns.

“We will not condone violence, as it contradicts election laws. Personal oral and physical attacks are discouraged in the election and are punishable by law.”

The chairman also emphasized that he would not condone corruption during the election, and anybody attempting to offer a bribe to him would be exposed and punished.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to holding the best local government elections in the history of the state.