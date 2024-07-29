LG polls: Benue APC directs zoning of chairman, councillorship

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has directed its local government chairmen to implement zoning for the chairmanship and councillorship positions in their…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has directed its local government chairmen to implement zoning for the chairmanship and councillorship positions in their respective areas.

The party said this became imperative to avoid acrimony ahead of the October 5 local government elections in the state.

Recall that the chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. John Chen, had announced that the council poll slated for November 16 had been brought forward to October 5 to beat the deadline of the recent ruling of the Supreme Court.

Acting on this new date, the APC, in a statement at the weekend signed by its acting chairman, Benjamin Omakolo, directed the LG party chairmen to convene a meeting of stakeholders in their various LGAs to finalise the zoning of the positions to prevent conflicts and ensure smooth operations ahead of the local government elections.

“The meeting is expected to be held at the latest on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, across all 23 local governments of the state. The caretaker committee chairmen are admonished to undertake logistics roles to execute a hitch-free zoning meeting,” the statement read.