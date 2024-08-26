LG polls: APC factions clash over party primaries in Benue

The crisis within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have taken another dimension as the reportedly ousted Austin Agada-led…

The crisis within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have taken another dimension as the reportedly ousted Austin Agada-led State Working Committee (SWC) and the newly appointed Caretaker Committee, headed by Benjamin Omale, clashed over the conduct of the party’s primary elections.

The SWC under Agada’s leadership, claimed to have successfully conducted primary elections last Saturday, however, Benjamin Omale, the chairman of the newly appointed caretaker committee, called on party members to disregard the former’s elections.

Our correspondent reports that the conflict between the two factions indicated the ongoing power struggle within the Benue APC as the local government elections approach.

Recall that the conflict arose after the National Working Committee of the APC in Abuja dissolved the existing executive committee and appointed a caretaker committee to take over its functions.

In response, Agada sought an injunction from the state high court in Makurdi to prevent the national body from interfering with his committee until their tenure expires.

Justice Theresa Igoche, who is presiding over the case, granted the interim injunction and adjourned the matter to August 28, 2024, for a hearing on the motion.

In a statement issued by the state publicity secretary of Agada’s executive committee, Daniel Ihomun, it was announced that 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship candidates were elected by consensus for the upcoming local government elections, which are tentatively scheduled for October 5, 2024.

Ihomun, stated that the primaries were conducted at all ward headquarters across the 23 local government areas of the state on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

He listed several participants in the primary e9lections, including Samuel Atsuku, Simon Aluor, Basil Yina, Oleho Augustine, and Lazarus Asema from various local government areas, applauding the party stakeholders for the success of the primaries.

Ihomun also listed the names of the elected candidates, including Elias Arugwu Ogbu for Ado LGA, Engr Tarkaa Solomon for Konshisha, and others.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Omale, Chairman of the Unity Caretaker Committee (UCC) of the APC in Benue State, urged party members to ignore the primaries conducted by Agada’s faction.

Omale announced that the party would commence the sale of forms for the upcoming local government elections on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the party’s State Secretariat on JS Tarka Way, Makurdi.