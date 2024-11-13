LG Poll: Ogun monarchs broker peace as 19 aggrieved aspirants back candidate 

17 traditional rulers from Yewa North Local Government in Ogun State have brokered peace among the warring chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 poll.

Daily Trust reports that the party had been thrown into crisis after the APC primaries across all the LGs over alleged imposition.

However, traditional rulers in Yewa North prevailed on the 19 aggrieved aspirants at a reconciliation meeting held at the palace of the Abepa of Joga-Orile.

The meeting, aimed at fostering reconciliation and cohesion within the APC ranks, was facilitated by the Eselu of Eselu, Oba Akinyemi Akintunde.

After the meeting, all the aspirants agreed to the peace move and endorsed Dr. Olusola Akinbode, the APC chairmanship candidate, with the promise to work for his victory at the poll.

Speaking at the event, Oba Akinyemi explained the purpose of the gathering, emphasizing the need to prevent political divisions among the subjects of Yewa North.

“The purpose of this meeting is for reconciliation and harmonization of our subjects under the APC platform. We have called everyone together to avoid misunderstandings among our people for political reasons,” Oba Akinyemi stated.

“These are Yewa North Obas—reputable traditional rulers of our land. We don’t want any form of discord that could jeopardize the strength of our community.”

In his address, Oba Akinyemi praised Dr. Olusola as a candidate with a promising manifesto, reflecting the values and ambitions of Yewa North.

Echoing these sentiments, Oba Adeyemi Adekeye, the Abepa of Joga-Orile and chairman of the traditional council in the local government, reaffirmed the support of the entire council for Dr. Olusola.

“In Yewa North, we are 17 Obas, and 10 of us are present here today. Some of our fellow Obas, due to age, could not make it, but they are fully informed and stand behind Dr. Olusola Akinbode,” he stated.

“They came to us for blessings, and we have given him our full support.”

Akinbode expressed gratitude for the royal endorsement.

“This meeting demonstrates to all of Ogun State, Nigeria, and the world that Yewa North is united.

“We stand as one party under the APC, and all aspirants alongside my candidacy are united,” Olusola said.