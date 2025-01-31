LG Electronics donates solar-powered borehole to UNIBEN

LG Electronics has donated the first-ever solar-powered borehole to the University of Benin (UNIBEN), marking a significant step towards sustainable water supply and energy efficiency on the campus.

The borehole, powered entirely by solar energy, is expected to provide clean and uninterrupted water to thousands of students and staff, reducing the university’s reliance on the national grid and cutting down utility costs.

Speaking at the event, the Corporate Marketing Manager, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr Paul Mba, emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in Nigeria.

“At LG Electronics, we believe in using technology to improve lives. This solar-powered borehole is not just about providing water; it’s about creating a sustainable future where renewable energy plays a key role in meeting basic needs. We are proud to support UNIBEN in this initiative,” he said.

”This is the first university we are donating a solar-powered borehole to in Nigeria, and I hope it will be maintained so that incoming students will enjoy the facility.

“This initiative aims to provide sustainable water access for the entire campus community, fostering a healthier and more productive environment.

”By ensuring proper maintenance, we can set a precedent for future projects that prioritise sustainability and support the growth of educational institutions across the region.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its significance in addressing the campus’s water supply challenges.

The vice chancellor, represented by the Chairman, Security Committee, UNIBEN, Prof. Fred Ekhaise, said, “This project is a game-changer for our university community. Access to clean water is essential for both academic and residential life, and having a solar-powered solution ensures reliability while promoting environmental responsibility. We deeply appreciate LG Electronics for this generous contribution.”