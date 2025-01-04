LG chairs’ suspension: PDP out to blackmail Okpebholo gov’t, says Edo APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the State of attempting to blackmail and discredit the government of Governor Monday Okpebholo with the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen by the state House of Assembly.

The party acting chairman, Jarret Tenabe, made the remark in reaction to PDP caretaker chairman Tony Aziegbemi’s comment which accused the governor of “extermination of constitutional democracy and lawlessness.”

Tenabe said the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen and their deputies by the state House of Assembly was done to ensure order and stability in the state.

According to him, the leadership of the APC in the state is in support of the actions taken by the House of Assembly. He added that Okpebholo has a clear mandate, which no amount of distractions or blackmail can stop.

“Edo people are aware of the PDP’s tactics and are not swayed by their allegations. The PDP’s approach is a desperate attempt to discredit Governor Okpebholo and the State Government rather than a genuine concern for the welfare of the people.”

Tenabe described Aziegbemi’s comment as unfounded and libelous.

“APC is in support of the various steps taken so far by the councilors across the various local government councils in the state.They have decided to save their people by impeaching the suspended chairmen,” he added.

He, however, urged the various anti-graft agencies to recover the funds allegedly stolen by the suspended council chairmen.

“Governor Okpebholo has a responsibility to ensure that all the three tiers of government operate within the ambit of the law in the State.

“Rather than accusing the Governor of ‘lawlessness’ and ‘extermination of constitutional democracy,’ the PDP Caretaker Committee should engage in constructive dialogue and seek solutions that promote the well-being of all Edo State citizens.

“Under the watch of the PDP in Edo State, the biggest financial heist in history was committed by Godwin Obaseki. The same Obaseki, a PDP member, refused to swear in 14 out of 24 members of the House of Assembly for four years,” he said.

Tenabe urged the opposition parties and civil society organisations to work together with Governor Okepbholo to address any perceived grievances and ensure that the democratic process is upheld.