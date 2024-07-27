LG Autonomy: Niger Delta leader rejects Ibori’s position

Reactions have continued to trail the recent Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country, as prominent Niger…

Reactions have continued to trail the recent Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country, as prominent Niger Delta leaders led by Goodnews Abalagha, have disagreed with former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori for his stiff opposition to the verdict.

Recall that Ibori had described the apex court ruling as a setback to true federalism, arguing that it contravenes Section 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, “The Federal Government has no right to interfere with the administration of local governments under any guise whatsoever.”

Speaking with newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Abalagha expressed disapproval of Ibori’s comments, questioning what the former governor stands to gain by the stifling of local government councils.

Abalagba accused the former Delta State Governor of playing the devil’s advocate.

He also alleged that he is conspiring with powerful interests to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to address Nigeria’s current economic challenges, thereby hindering his possible reelection in 2027.

According to him, “We, the concerned elders from the Niger Delta, have closely observed the recent actions of former Delta State Governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori, a supposed friend to President Tinubu.

“We are troubled that Ibori, a statesman, is being subtly used to undermine President Tinubu’s leadership of our great nation.

“We all witnessed Ibori’s outburst over the landmark and celebrated Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country. In his quest to delegitimize the actions of the highest court in the land, he is, by extension, undermining President Tinubu, who instituted the action in the first place.

“For some time now, Chief Ibori has openly fraternized with powerful political interests who are bent on discrediting all the good works of Mr. President and are tirelessly working to stop his reelection bid in 2027.

“Here is a man who didn’t work for President Tinubu to become President, yet, through the President’s benevolence, was given two key positions in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, even though he remains a critical stakeholder in the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and works closely with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“As if this is not enough, he has assumed the role of the devil’s advocate.”

Reacting to the allegations, the former governor’s media aide, Tony Eluemunor, described the alleged fraternity to pull down the Tinubu administration as baseless.

He said the former governor was only addressing the Supreme Court judgement on the point of law, devoid of political sentiment.

Clarifying, he said he was, however, replying as Tony Eluemunor, not Ibori’s media assistant because the allegation “did not deserve Ibori’s reaction”.

“Nowhere did Ibori address Tinubu. Ibori talked of constitutional issues and the judgement of the Supreme Court. Ibori addressed the Supreme Court over constitutionalism and constitutionality. And mentioned clearly that the states are the federating units. The 774 local governments are not the federating units.”