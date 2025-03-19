LG autonomy: FG, stakeholders set roadmap on primary healthcare services

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in partnership with other stakeholders has set frameworks and roadmap on collaboration for primary healthcare services, in alignment with local government autonomy.

They developed the guidelines and roadmap yesterday in Abuja during the ‘national stakeholders engagement on accelerating improvement in primary healthcare in Nigeria with local government financial autonomy’ meeting , organised by the NPHCDA in collaboration with other partners.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, said the meeting built upon a landmark court ruling that granted local governments financial autonomy.

He said stakeholders acknowledged the challenges and opportunities presented by the ruling and pledged to work together to protect the gains of primary healthcare and accelerate its impact.

While saying there was a shared understanding among stakeholders on the context of the primary healthcare system, he said a framework for collaboration was also established, outlining the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder, including all tiers of government, non-state actors, and development partners.

He said, “Furthermore, a roadmap for implementation was created, which includes policy reviews, responsibilities, and amendments. Everybody has a role in the national health system, emphasising the need for collaboration and coordination among stakeholders.”

The NPHCDA DG said the outcome of the meeting was expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s primary healthcare system as stakeholders continue to work together to implement the roadmap and framework.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said that the National Health Act of 2014 stipulates a legal framework for cooperation between federal, state, and local governments.

He called for improved collaboration between government at all levels, civil society organisations and development partners to improve primary health care service delivery in the country.

He added that local government autonomy should enhance primary healthcare services.