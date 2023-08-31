Let’s Make Some Noise for Ali Bongo

By Zayd Ibn Isah

“Have you heard?” “What happened again? Did your wife give birth to another bouncing baby boy?” “No, not my wife. It’s the continent that gave birth to another bouncing baby coup.” “Another coup?” “In which country?” “Gabon.” “Are you serious?” “Yes, I’m serious. Have you not been on social media, or do you not have data as usual?” “That’s not your concern.”

“People can’t even ask you a simple question without you giving a complicated response.” “But you used to be different. What changed?” “Is there something you don’t understand about my question? Tell me.” “All I said was that there was another coup in Gabon and Bongo has been removed from office by the military?” “Now you are making sense. Remember you said there was another coup in Gabon without mentioning names of the President who was removed and the coupists.” “Which Bongo are you talking about anyway?” “How many Bongos do you know in Gabon? There was one Bongo who ruled for over thirty years before he died in 2009.” “And what happened after he died?” “I don’t pay much attention to politics, especially if it doesn’t concern my country.” “Then let’s not discuss it. Let’s mind our own business.” “No, wait! Just because I don’t follow politics in other countries doesn’t mean I’m not interested in knowing why there was a coup in Gabon. No knowledge is wasted. Besides, you started the conversation. So just finish it.”

“If I don’t finish it, will our friendship end?” “Did I say that?” “But you told me to finish it like I’m your subordinate.” “Alright, I apologize. Tell me what happened after Bongo died in 2009.” “I’m surprised you don’t know that Bongo’s son immediately became President of Gabon after his father’s death. He’s been ruling for fourteen years and even won his third term in the recent election.” “Really? No, I’m joking. If you ask me irrelevant questions again, I’ll ask you to leave my house.”

“Please don’t be mad at me. Sometimes I react like that when I’m surprised. You should know that about me by now. We’ve been friends for over fourteen years. Let’s not let a military coup ruin our bond. Anyway, back to our discussion, you mean Bongo and his son have ruled Gabon for over fifty years?” “Yes, but they’re not the only ones. What about Paul Biya of Cameroon, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Robert Mugabe, and others who’ve ruled for decades? It’s not about how long you’re in power; it’s about delivering for your people.” “But their performance in Gabon for over fifty years has been terrible.” “How do you know their performance has been bad?” “You said you don’t like getting involved in other countries’, remember.” “I learned it from my History and International Relations Lecturer. Don’t forget I’m a historian.” “A historian who didn’t know Ali Bongo took over from his father. That’s like ‘suegbe historian’ in Fela’s voice.” “Must I know everything? Do you know everything as a political scientist?” “I didn’t say you should know everything, but basic knowledge about your country and continent is expected from a historian.” “Learning is a continuous process. Anyway, back to our discussion, what was the reason for his removal from office? Even though the people just voted for him?” “He’s been accused of treasonable felony.” “And they removed him without a fair hearing?” “If you’re not happy, you can go to court on his behalf.” “It’s not that simple. But these military interventions are becoming too much. They removed President Bazoum in Niger, and ECOWAS is trying to restore democracy there. Then comes Gabon. It’s overwhelming.” “I think Baba should focus on his renewed hope agenda for Nigeria and let these nations solve their own problems.” “But he has issued a statement condemning the coup and given them an ultimatum to restore Bongo to power.” “That’s not true. I read the statement, and he didn’t give an ultimatum to the junta.” “Some say he’s afraid of facing a coup himself, which is why he’s taking action in Niger and other African countries.” “That’s not true. He’s fought for democratic ideals since the 90s, and even went to exile as a result. The records are there. You can go ahead and verify”.

“But will the coup leaders listen to AU and return power to Ali Bongo?” “I can’t say. They’re in control, and both Ali Bongo and his son are under house arrest.” “This is serious.” “Yes, it is what it is. These are challenging times for Africa.” “I know things are falling apart in many areas, but we can fix them without resorting to military rule.” “It’s not easy. Some are even suggesting a military takeover in Nigeria.” “Those are misguided people.” “Are you sure?” “Anything can happen. “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than a coup to take place in Nigeria. Take it or leave it, democracy is here to stay.” “Well, if you say so. Let me leave you to work. Say hi to Madam for me. See you later.” “Thanks for coming. And don’t forget to ‘make some noise for Ali Bongo’.” “Na you sabi that one o.”

Isah can be reached via: [email protected]

