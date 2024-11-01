Let’s continue praying for Lagbaja, says Oluyede as he takes charge of Army

The newly appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday, assumed command as the first officer to be so appointed in that capacity in the history of Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday appointed Oluyede as Acting COAS, pending when the substantive COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, returns from medical leave.

Lagbaja has been away on medical leave for about a month in an undisclosed hospital abroad and said to be recuperating.

SPONSOR AD

The Acting COAS thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy to take charge of the responsibility in a peculiar and sober situation as a nation.

Oluyede said his appointment as Acting COAS was simply the right thing to do to enable Lagbaja to take sufficient time to get necessary medical attention and recuperate.

He pledged to play the role with full commitment in accordance with the directives of the president and the command focus of Lagbaja.

He said, “As we turn into this unique period, I request that we all continue to pray for Lt.-Gen. TA Lagbaja’s speedy recovery and safe return to complete the career cycle.

“Furthermore, I seek everyone’s support and cooperation so that we can succeed together in ending all forms of insecurity in the country and return our beautiful country to a land of peace and economic prosperity.”

In his remarks at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, described the appointment of Oluyede as an unusual happening in the history of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Musa said taking over of leadership of the army by an Acting COAS was the first “because of the unusual circumstances at the moment.

“The event today is something that is new, that has never happened in the history of the armed forces.

“Our brother and friend went for medical check-up, and it is our prayers that he will take the time to recuperate and come back.

“The President and I met with the authorities and decided and directed and appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff with the full

power to lead the army until the President decides otherwise.

“But for us as professionals, we have to continue with our task ahead.

“No doubt, based on the challenges we have in the country, and the wisdom of the President, Commander-in-Chief, that today we present

the authority to the Acting Chief of Army Staff for him to have full control and command of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The CDS said the appointment of Oluyede is in line with the provisions enshrined in the Armed Forces Act, Cap A-20, the Laws of the Federation 2004, Parts 7 Administration, Government, and Command, Sections 18 (1-4). (NAN)