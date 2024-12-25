Let’s build a stronger party, Delta PDP chair tells stakeholders

The Delta State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Arenyeka, has asked stakeholders of the party to build a stronger party that would reclaim power in future elections.

He spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Effurun residence of a former deputy governor of the state, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro.

Chief Arenyeka also stressed the need for party leaders to be meeting regularly, saying the meetings would help in fostering a common ground towards achieving success.

SPONSOR AD

“Regular meetings like this foster collaboration and strengthen our resolve to grow the PDP. Let’s remain united and focused as we build a stronger party,” he said.

The gathering ended with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to the PDP’s vision and pledging to secure resounding victories in future elections.

The stakeholders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state for his achievements in office so far.

Prominent leaders representing various ethnic groups, including Chief Joe Arausi (Isoko), Chief Roland Oritsejafor (Itsekiri), Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, and Hon. Matthew Opuoru, expressed satisfaction with the party’s dominance in Delta South.