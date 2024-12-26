Let’s be our brothers’ keepers – Buni

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has congratulated the Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas, urging them to be their brothers’ keepers.

Gov. Buni in his Christmas message thanked God for the improved peace and security in the state, saying that people now move freely pursuing their legitimate businesses.

He urged the faithful to use the occasion to pray for more peace, security and prosperity for the state and country.

“We should build and promote more peace and peaceful coexistence for the development of the state,” Buni said.

The governor, who also hosted the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged religious leaders to preach peace, love and justice.

“We should spread the message of love because we are all created and loved by God.

“All the scriptures preached and promoted peace; we should therefore be our brothers’ keepers” the governor said.