Lessons from the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum

In a world increasingly defined by interconnected crises, Lake Chad leaders, government, policymakers, international partners, private sector, and civil society organizations (CSOs) actors, together with young people from all trajectories of development activism, converged in Maiduguri for the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum (LCBGF). A forum graciously hosted by the Yobe State Government under the leadership of Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON.

As a delegate, I see the urgency and complexity of development action in the Lake Chad region, that requires all hands-on deck to proffer practical and sustainable solutions.

The 5th LCBGF, echoed the spirit of global collaboration seen at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Under the theme, “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” the forum brought together various actors to address the multifaceted challenges facing the Lake Chad Basin.

SPONSOR AD

Much like COP29, which emphasised global climate action and sustainable development, the LCBGF highlighted the interconnectedness of security, climate resilience, and economic recovery. The forum’s outcomes mirrored the urgency and ambition of international best practices, showcasing a shared commitment to regional stability and sustainable development, and the importance of cross-border cooperation.

During the forum, significant resolutions were adopted, recognising the achievements and progress made under the Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience (RS-SRR) and called for renewed efforts to combat insecurity, climate change, and economic stagnation.

However, the forum did not shy away from acknowledging the persistent challenges faced by the region, key resolutions reached included strengthening the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), enhancing trans-boundary security, and scaling up climate-resilient initiatives to restore the Lake Chad Basin’s ecosystems.

The forum also emphasised the need to empower women and youth, engage traditional rulers in reconciliation processes, and establish free trade zones to boost economic connectivity.

The 5th LCBGF reflected a commitment to inclusivity and innovation. The pre-forum events, including the CSO Forum and traditional leaders’ meeting, set the stage for meaningful dialogue.

The main forum’s Davos-style sessions allowed for dynamic discussions on security trends, food security, and durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees. These sessions highlighted the importance of partnerships and resource mobilization, much like the collaborative spirit seen at COP29.

As the Lake Chad Basin region strives for stabilization and resilience, the commitments made during the 5th LCBGF set a clear path forward. The establishment of mechanisms like the Special Multi-Partner Delivery Fund (SMDF) and the Nexus Funding Facility (NFF) is crucial for coordinating efforts and mobilizing resources.

In many ways, the 5th LCBGF mirrored the global ethos of COP29. Both forums emphasised the need for collective action, innovative funding mechanisms, and a focus on vulnerable populations. While COP 29 addressed climate change on a global scale, the LCBGF tackled its regional manifestations, demonstrating that the challenges of the Lake Chad Basin are both local and global.

As the world grapples with interconnected crises, the 5th LCBGF stands as a testament to the power of regional cooperation. Like Baku, Yobe has shown that sustainable development and peace-building are not isolated endeavors but shared responsibilities.

The Lake Chad Basin’s journey from crisis to resilience is far from over, but forums like this remind us that progress is possible when communities, governments, and international partners unite. As the echoes of the 5th LCBGF reverberate across the region, one thing is clear, the path to peace and prosperity is paved with cooperation, innovation, and a commitment to leaving no one behind.

Zanna Samaila is a delegate to the 5th LCBGF and can be reached at [email protected]