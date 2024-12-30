Lessons From Stampedes

By Zayd Ibn Isah

The last few days have been marked by shocking yet heartbreaking reports of stampedes in Ibadan, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where over forty people were confirmed dead while scrambling for food.

The tragic incidents began in Ibadan, where a Christmas funfair organized by Queen Naomi, the ex-wife of the revered Ooni of Ife, for over 1,000 children at the famous Islamic High School in the Bashorun district, turned disastrous. What was meant to be a joyful Christmas celebration ended in a fiasco, as about thirty-five children lost their lives in the ensuing chaos.

It was a national tragedy of immense proportion. Many Nigerians began asking questions about what transpired and insisting on answers. “Were there no police officers present? If the police were present, what were they doing to allow the motherland to lose 35 of her children—children born through the pain of labour—in one fell swoop? Ah! Heads must roll.” These are some of the questions and reactions that trailed the tragic incident.

However, just as the nation was nursing the wound of losing thirty-five leaders of tomorrow, and before the dust could settle, news of similar incidents came in from Okija and even the seat of power.

The Abuja stampede happened at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama. Meanwhile, the Anambra stampede occurred in Okija. I know whenever we hear “Okija,” what comes to mind is the infamous Okija Shrine, but this tragedy happened at Amamaranta Stadium in Okija during a rice distribution event organised by Chief Ernest Obiejesi, a well-known businessman and philanthropist, through his foundation, the Obijackson Foundation.

Although it is heartbreaking that people have to lose their lives in the struggle to find food to eat, one thing we can take away from the organisers of these charity events is their pure intention to give back to society. I learned from my big boss and senior friend, Chief Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister, that Obijackson has been organising charity events for over ten years now, including building state-of-the-art schools and hospitals for his community.

But that notwithstanding, these tragedies would have been avoided or mitigated if relevant government agencies had been involved. Hence, the question of negligence arises. Or perhaps, they underestimated the number of people who would show up to get food, which is why they didn’t involve the police. But how could they have foreseen this, given the current socioeconomic situation the country is facing? Let us even forget about the fact that there is hunger in the land; naturally, we are accustomed to freebies. Hunger or no hunger, organise a charity event today, and you would be surprised by the large number of people who would turn up. Even those who have enough to eat would want more.

Unfortunately, the tragic history of stampedes in Nigeria is not a new phenomenon. Over the years, various stampedes have claimed countless lives, often during events where large crowds gather to receive charity or partake in public celebrations.

One of the most devastating incidents occurred in 2010 in Lagos, when a stampede at the National Stadium during a free distribution of rice and other goods led to the deaths of over 15 people. The event, organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other bodies, was intended to help the vulnerable but ended in disaster due to a lack of adequate crowd control measures. This incident highlighted the same issues: insufficient planning, poor crowd management, and the absence of adequate security forces to manage the influx of people.

In 2013, another tragic stampede occurred in Port Harcourt during a charity event organised by the late Christian philanthropist, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya’s Foundation. During the distribution of gifts and food items to thousands of attendees, a rush for food led to a stampede that resulted in the deaths of several individuals. Again, there were no clear provisions for crowd control, and the event organisers were left to deal with the chaos without the necessary support from the authorities.

In 2017, a stampede occurred in the Okadigbo community in the southeastern part of Nigeria, where food distribution organised by a popular Nigerian billionaire led to the deaths of at least 10 people. The situation was worsened by a lack of sufficient law enforcement officers at the scene, and the overcrowding caused an uncontrollable rush for the food, leading to chaos and the unfortunate loss of lives.

These tragic incidents should leave us with heavy hearts. While it is easy to blame the organisers for inadequate planning, we must also take a moment to reflect on our own lack of orderliness. Do we really need the presence of police personnel or a battalion of soldiers to maintain orderliness in the twenty-first century?

After the stampedes in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja, I came across a video of a Christmas giveaway in Canada, where about 15,000 people gathered to collect food. At first, I was shocked that people could actually queue up for free food in almighty Canada. As we used to say in our street parlance, “Everywhere is red.”

According to the organisers, their initial plan was to cater to 1,000 people, but 15,000 showed up. Despite the rain, people waited patiently for hours, and only 2,000 were fortunate enough to leave with food.

They never even intended to involve the police until they saw the large crowd. If only 2,000 or 5,000 people had shown up, they wouldn’t have bothered the police, knowing well that the people would conduct themselves responsibly. Now, that is how civilised people behave.

And mind you, the charity event in Canada wasn’t much different from those organised in Nigeria. The key difference, however, was that no deaths were recorded. This was because the people conducted themselves in an orderly manner, even under challenging circumstances. Ironically, some of those in the Canadian queue may have been Nigerians, who might not have behaved as patiently had they been back home.

Former Lagos Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni once shared a story about a friend visiting from the USA. This friend committed a traffic offense in Lagos and was arrested on the spot. He called Owoseni to complain, saying, “Your boys have arrested me.” When Owoseni asked what he had done, the friend admitted to breaking traffic rules. To the friend’s surprise, Owoseni responded, “Would you have acted this way in America if you had been arrested for breaking traffic laws?” Embarrassed, the friend hung up.

This anecdote emphasizes a fundamental truth: our conduct in public reflects who we are as a society. In Nigeria, many people obey traffic rules only when traffic wardens are present. Even basic actions like joining queues at banks or fuel stations often require security guards with sticks to enforce compliance, as though we were sheep. It’s worth asking: does the saying “human beings are higher animals” really apply to us?

As we begin a new year, let us resolve to embrace a culture of orderliness. While we hold our leaders accountable for their actions, we must also strive to be exemplary followers. Imagine a society where charity events bring only joy and support, not sorrow and feelings of melancholy.

Together, we can build a nation where compassion meets respect and tragedy is replaced by progress. The journey starts with us.

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached at [email protected]