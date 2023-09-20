Lere Olayinka: MohBad’s Mother Abandoned Him For 15 Years

Lere Olayinka, the media aide to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has taken to social media to criticise the mother of late singer Ilerioluwa…

Lere Olayinka, the media aide to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has taken to social media to criticise the mother of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as MohBad.

Olayinka alleged that MohBad’s mother abandoned him and his sister for 15 years, only to resurface after the ‘Peace’ crooner passed on last week Tuesday.

However, it was said that the mother was away from him for 10 years and had reunited with him some years before his death.

Recall that Mohbad’s mother had come to social media that her son did not die of a natural cause.

Speaking against the woman, Olayinka said Mohbad might not have died if she took care of him and the sibling.

“A woman left two children, MOHBAD and his sister, in the hands of a man and never looked back until after 15 years,” Olayinka wrote.

“Today, the same woman is living in an apartment in a major Estate in Lekki, Lagos, courtesy of the child she abandoned for 15 years!

“Meanwhile, the daughter she abandoned alongside MOHBAD had to learn TAILORING and has no shop of her own up till today. She is doing her tailoring in her father’s house.

“And the same woman is receiving condolences on a child who died partly because the mother who should have helped to make him a better person abandoned him for 15 years. God dey.”

