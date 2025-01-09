Lere not Part of Southern Kaduna, residents tell SUKAPU, others

A group under the aegis of Lere Local Government Unity Association has stated that Lere Local Government Area (LGA) is not part of Southern Kaduna Zone 3.

According to the forum, Lere LGA belongs to Zone 1 (Northern Senatorial District) and not Zone 3 (Southern Kaduna) as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Barrister Nasiru Bello Dembo (Chairman) and Mal. Ahmad S. Idris (Secretary), the group described the attempt to classify Lere LGA as part of Southern Kaduna as a misrepresentation of facts, violating Sections 8, 48, and 72 of the Constitution.

The group claimed that it saw a document featuring names of some elected leaders from Lere Local Government in a program where they were wrongly tagged as political office holders from Southern Kaduna.

“This is a clear misrepresentation of facts, suggesting that Lere LGA is part of Southern Kaduna, which violates Sections 8, 48, and 72 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Lere Local Government is among the eight LGAs that constitute the Northern Senatorial District of Kaduna State (Zone 1) as recognized by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“At this point, we want to categorically state that Lere LGA is not in any way part of the geographical classification of Southern Kaduna. Such claims are incorrect and a distortion of facts,” the statement read.

The forum listed the affected officials from Lere LGA, including, Engr. Ahmed Munnir – Member, House of Representatives, Lere Federal Constituency, Alh. Jafar Ahmed – Chairman, Lere Local Government Council, Munira Suleiman Tanimu – Member, Kaduna State House of Assembly (Lere East) and Bashir Gatari Idris, Member, Kaduna State House of Assembly (Lere West).

The forum therefore called on the organizers of the Southern Kaduna Festival to desist from further misrepresentation and refrain from tagging these lawmakers as representatives of Southern Kaduna.

The Southern Kaduna Festival 2024 was organized by Southern Kaduna People’s Union ( SUKAPU) Southern Kaduna Leadership Council SKLC and Southern Kaduna Community Development Association (DDs forum)