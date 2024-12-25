Leprosy: FG tasked on life-saving drugs for over 3,000 patients

The Integration Dignity and Economic Advancement (IDEA-Nigeria), a network of people affected by leprosy, has called on the federal government to address the delay in Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) supply for leprosy patients in the country.

The president of the organisation, Peter Iorkighir Terver, made the call Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He said for over 10 months, the supply of Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT)-the life-saving treatment for leprosy-has been delayed, leaving over 3,000 diagnosed individuals, including 800 children, without the medication they urgently need.

SPONSOR AD

He said this delay, resulting from bureaucratic bottlenecks and regulatory requirements, poses dire consequences for those living with leprosy and for public health in Nigeria.

He said the supply process for MDT, under the World Health Organization (WHO) Purchase Order Number 203416835, had been obstructed due to additional requirements from NAFDAC, particularly the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) for Rifampicin, despite its global acceptance as a donated drug.

He said a critical NAFDAC permit will expire on December 31, 2024, and the CRIA (Clean Report of Inspection and Analysis) results will lapse by February 2025, potentially restarting the lengthy supply process.

The IDEA-Nigeria president said without immediate intervention, delays will extend until late 2025, leaving patients untreated, increasing the risk of lifelong disabilities, and reversing progress in leprosy elimination.

He said, “The plight of leprosy patients cannot be ignored. These delays are avoidable, and their consequences are preventable. We urge all stakeholders-government officials, regulatory agencies, and the international community-to act swiftly and decisively.

“Today, we call on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to urgently intervene and use his good office to resolve this crisis.”

He said leprosy is not just a medical condition but a social issue, adding that untreated cases act as reservoirs for the disease, putting communities at risk, increasing transmission and burdening the already strained healthcare system.

He called for a waiver from NAFDAC to expedite the release and delivery of MDT without further delay.

“By removing unnecessary barriers to the supply of donated medicines, Nigeria can reaffirm its commitment to leprosy elimination and the health of its citizens,” he added.