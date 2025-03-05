Lent: Catholic Priest Tasks Christians on Spiritual Growth

By Onyekachukwu Obi

Catholic Priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Utako, Reverend Father Sebastian Sanni, has urged Christians to use the Lenten season to abstain from habits that might hinder their spiritual growth with the Lord.

Reverend Father Sanni made the call during a service to commemorate the 2025 Lent in Utako, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The priest urged Christians to take their personal relationship with God seriously, adding that, “the Ash that was administered today, is a Symbol of repentance, humility, reconciliation and transformation.”

“Lent is a season of prayer, where we build and deepen our personal relationship with God through fasting, almsgiving and reconciliation.”

“As Christian, we are invited to seek the face of God by disciplining ourselves in a manner to reflect the teaching of Christ.”

“For a better observance of the Lenten season, we should remember to reconcile with God, pray for our country and help the needy.

The Ash Wednesday is the first holy day in the Christian liturgical calendar that marks the beginning of lent, a period of 40 days of prayer, fasting and repentance, where Christians receive ashes on their forehead as a sign of repentance.

Daily Trust reports that this year’s Lent commenced on the 5th of March and will end on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday, according to the Christian liturgical calendar 2025.