Lent: Akinadewo urges Nigerians to seek the face of God

Nigerians have been urged to seek the face of God, turn from their wicked ways and ask for forgiveness “for our Creator to heal the country completely”.

Speaking on Wednesday during an Anointing Service to celebrate the beginning of Ash Wednesday, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Motailatu Church of God (MCG), Senior Superintendent Gabriel F. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu II), quoting from Isaiah 59, said “the Lord’s hand is not shortened that it cannot save, neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear” the cries of Nigerians but sin has separated Nigerians from God.

Preaching on the Theme: ‘If My People (II Chronicles 7:14)’ at the Restoration Parish of the Church in Akute, Ogun State, Akinadewo declared that Nigerians must urgently seek the face of God to eradicate the socio-political, economic and security challenges in the country.

SPONSOR AD

Quoting Isaiah 55:7, he said: “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts, and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him, and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon”.

“We read stories almost on a daily basis of so-called clerics involved in ritual killings. This is against God’s Commandments”.

He also said challenges of hunger in the land can be solved “with sincerity and right policies from those in authority” and the divine backing of God.

Quoting II Kings 7, Akinadewo declared that the famine in Samaria became a thing of the past when God sent Prophet Elisha to speak to the people.

On insecurity, he likened the invasion of Nigeria by kidnappers, terrorists and bandits to what King Jehoshaphat faced in Judah when he was threatened by Moabites and Ammonites.

“In II Chronicles 20:20, King Jehoshaphat told the people: ‘Believe in the Lord Your God, so shall ye be established. Believe His prophets, so shall ye prosper’.

“Eventually, God conquered their enemies and the Children of Judah started dancing. The time for God to destroy all these blood-thirsty maniacs in Nigeria is here. Nigerians will dance and rejoice eventually. This country shall prosper. But, we must turn to God”.