LEMU graduates Qur’an memorisers

The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has graduated 15 new Qur’anic memorisers, urging parents to commit to instilling moral education in their children to foster an…

The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has graduated 15 new Qur’anic memorisers, urging parents to commit to instilling moral education in their children to foster an ideal society.

At the 4th convocation of the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College, LEMU President Dr Abdulganiy Labinjo, expressed concern over the moral decline in society, attributing it to parents’ lack of involvement in their children’s upbringing. Dr Labinjo advised parents to be intentional in guiding their children along the path of Islam, stressing that rearing children should not be left solely to schools. He also noted that while parents strive to provide material comforts for their children, they often neglect to impart the values that shaped their own lives.

“We need to rethink our approach to ensure our children grow up to be successful and morally grounded,” he said.

Alhaji Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), Chairman of LEMU Schools Board of Governors, praised the children for their achievement in memorising the Qur’an, urging them and their parents to adhere to its teachings. The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr Ridwan Jamiu, also encouraged parents to continue supporting their children in revising and applying the Qur’an’s teachings.

He called on parents to establish similar Qur’an memorisation colleges in their neighbourhoods to produce more memorisers.