Lekki Seaport to host 70% West Africa cargoes in Nigeria

Lekki Deep Seaport, a multi-purpose Nigeria’s deepest seaport in the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), has the capacity to host 70 per cent of cargo coming to West African countries through the nation’s seaports.

The seaport commenced operations last month after 10 years of the project development plan that gulped $1.5 billion.

Briefing journalists on a facility tour at the weekend, the manager, Health and Safety, Lekki Seaport, Samuel Azanar, disclosed that with the strategic position of the seaport, foreign liners would prefer to bring their consignments to Nigeria instead of the Lome Port in Togo.

He noted that the port had a natural anchorage of 300 metres draught compared to other ports in the region.

Azanar added that before bigger vessels go to Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast, they would first sail to Nigeria, adding that was the competitive edge the port had over other countries in West Africa.

He stated further that businessmen would prefer to come to Nigeria where there is a market for their liners than other neighbouring ports.

He noted that at the peak of operation, the port would at least berth 10 ships at anchorage, stressing that the port had handled seven vessels between April and May 2023.