Lekki Port gets new Police Station

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the promoter of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has commissioned a state-of-the-art Divisional Police Station at the Port to boost security infrastructure within the Port and its host communities.

The commissioning of the police station which was held last Thursday amidst cheers from the management and staff of Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal, as well as members of the communities.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Managing Director Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, who was represented at the event by the Operations Director, Yang Xixiong, described the commissioning of the police station as another key infrastructure that would further strengthen its commitment to safety, security, and the well-being of the people visiting or working at the Port.

“Ports are dynamic, busy and bustling environments essential in facilitating global trade and connecting nations. However, with such activity comes the responsibility to ensure the safety of goods, people, and infrastructure. As we expand our operations and strive for excellence in every aspect of the port’s development, it becomes increasingly clear that ensuring a safe and secure environment is fundamental to our continued growth and success,” Wang said.

He further noted that the provision of the police station is not only a physical structure but a symbol of the company’s proactive approach to securing the port, supporting law enforcement and contributing to the safety of the host communities.

He explained that the facility would serve as a central hub for policing operations, equipped with the necessary resources to address the port’s diverse and complex security challenges.

He described the partnership between the port and the police from the Port Authority as a testament to the significance of collaboration in creating a safer and more efficient working environment for employees, visitors and other stakeholders.

“This new police station will provide dedicated space for law enforcement officers to carry out their duties effectively, respond to incidents promptly, and offer a visible presence throughout the port area. It will also enhance coordination with other agencies, ensuring that we are prepared to swiftly and efficiently handle any challenge that may arise,” he said.

While speaking during the commissioning, the Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Police Western Command, Ibrahim Maikaba, expressed profound gratitude to the Lekki Port management team for its unwavering support and commitment to the construction of the standard edifice.