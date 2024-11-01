Lekki Muslim Ummah Endowment fund hits N200m

The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) endowment fund has reached the sum of N200m, President of the organisation, Dr. AbdulGaniy Labinjo, has disclosed.

He spoke at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ummah even as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (rtd), advocated involvement of youths in activities of the mosque and Islam in general.

At the AGM where the association gave an account of the stewardship in the last year, the Chief Imam, Dr. Ridwan Jamiu, said efforts of the mosque through its Da’awah Committee, which he chairs, has produced 21 reverts as of October 2024.

The President in his address called on members who have made pledges to the endowment fund to redeem the same.

He said, “We continue to ensure that our physical infrastructures are not only well maintained but also improved upon. There is a need to preserve the ambience of the mosque which is a source of pride, and its environs, maintain cleanliness of all its facilities.”

According to him, giving account of stewardship is in line with the teaching of Islam.

Admiral Ayinla advocated for Muslim youths’ active participation in the administration of mosques.

This he said would build a community of vibrant young Muslims and foster the propagation of Islam.

While saying many youths are leaving the fold of Islam, he noted that the youths should not be left out of Da’wah (Islamic propagation) and called on the elders to encourage youths actively to involve in the activities of the Ummah.

Jubrila Ayinla said, “Not many people are present (at the AGM) the way we want them to be here. We should be reporting to the house, not ourselves. All of us (here) are old. As you can see, we have been here for more than two to three decades. It’s high time the younger ones took over from us.

“Da’wah should be for the younger people. We have had so many lessons and injunctions of Islam, the Qur’an and sunnah. We need the younger ones to now take over. So, many youths should be encouraged to come and participate in the activities of the mosque.”

The Lekki Imam, Dr. Ridwan Jamiu, said the “Biannual Youth Da’wah and Leadership Training Camp” is one of the newly introduced programmes of the Da’wah Committee targeted at youths who are professionals.

He said, “It will be held twice in a year; during the Easter and Christmas holidays. 40 youths, comprising 20 ladies and 20 men will be on camp for the one-day non-residential training programme that will be held between 9 a.m.and 6 p.m.”