Lekki chief imam to Muslims: Don’t vote for politicians opposing Sharia courts, panels in S/West

The chief imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu, has reiterated his stance on the ongoing debate regarding Sharia implementation in the South West, describing it as an Islamic Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

During his Jumu’ah sermon at the Lekki Central Mosque on Friday, he urged Muslims in the South West to ensure that any gubernatorial candidate in the 2027 elections commits to establishing Sharia Courts, which would cater exclusively to Muslims.

Addressing concerns over opposition to Sharia panels in some south-western states, Sheikh Jamiu emphasised that these courts are intended solely for Muslims, and non-Muslims have no involvement in their affairs.

He noted that in northern states where Sharia Courts exist, non-Muslims are not subjected to them.

He called on Muslims to demand a formal pledge from any politician seeking their votes, insisting that the establishment of Sharia Courts in Yoruba states is long overdue.

“Oh Muslims, as elections approach, any candidate seeking your support for governorship must pledge to establish Sharia Courts. If they refuse to sign an agreement with the Muslim community, do not vote for them,” he declared.

He further explained that Section 277 of the constitution permits any state to establish Sharia Courts, but only for Islamic personal law matters such as marriage, divorce, child custody, inheritance, and wills.

He argued that Sharia Courts should be established in all Yoruba states, including Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Ondo, to serve the significant Muslim population in the region.

He urged Muslims to educate anyone opposing Sharia Courts, as such opposition is often based on a lack of understanding.