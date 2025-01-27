Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham’s gloom

Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side’s abysmal form on Sunday.

Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Leicester’s second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.

SPONSOR AD

Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.

As the rain hammered down from a slate-grey north London sky, the mood darkened considerably over the home side whose league season is in tatters.

Fans chanted “We want Levy out” at chairman Daniel Levy who sat stony-faced in the directors’ box as a 13th league defeat of the season loomed after a poor second-half display.

It is Postecoglou who looks most vulnerable though as his side once again appeared fragile, gifting Leicester a way back into a game that they had appeared to have under control.