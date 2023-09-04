Lecturer to release book on political journey

A lecturer at Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Mallam Adnan Mukhtar, will release his revised book, shedding light on his personal experiences during the 2023 elections. The…

A lecturer at Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Mallam Adnan Mukhtar, will release his revised book, shedding light on his personal experiences during the 2023 elections.

The book, titled “Not Too Young To Run: A Personal Experience,” represents a revised edition enriched with insights into the 2023 elections.

In a statement on Monday, Adnan announced that the public presentation and launching of the book would take place in Abuja soon.

He said the updated book would offer fresh perspectives to young Nigerians aspiring to participate actively in politics.

He added that the book would serve as an eye-opener to the obstacles and challenges they may encounter during their political journey.

Adnan said, “I have meticulously documented my latest campaign experiences in this revised book. The first edition, published in 2019, focused on my journey as a candidate of the United People Congress (UPC).

“However, this revised edition, scheduled for launch on an upcoming date, delves into the evolving issues in our elections and campaign commitments.

“In this revised edition, I delve into the challenges I faced during the elections, from securing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contesting in the primaries, where I received only two votes despite numerous promises from various stakeholders.”

The member representing Ilorin West and Asa Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, who serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education Services, Hon. Muktar Tolani Shagaya, said in the book’s foreword that “‘Not Too Young To Run: A Personal Experience’ for illuminating the transformative potential of youth in politics. He commended Adnan’s initiative in documenting his election experiences, describing the book as an invaluable guide and a testament to the nation’s commitment to shaping a brighter future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...