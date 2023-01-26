Lecturer arrested for sexually harassing 19-year-old female student

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 47-year-old lecturer of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Ade Rasaq, for allegedly sexually…

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 47-year-old lecturer of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Ade Rasaq, for allegedly sexually abusing a 19-year-old female student of business administration in his office.

The case has since been charged before an Ogba magistrates’ court on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

When he was arraigned, the lecturer pleaded not guilty, and the prosecutor, Akeem Raji, requested the court to give a date for hearing.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to March 16, 2023.