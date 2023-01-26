✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Lecturer arrested for sexually harassing 19-year-old female student

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 47-year-old lecturer of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Ade Rasaq, for allegedly sexually…

University of Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 47-year-old lecturer of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Ade Rasaq, for allegedly sexually abusing a 19-year-old female student of business administration in his office.

The case has since been charged before an Ogba magistrates’ court on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

When he was arraigned, the lecturer pleaded not guilty, and the prosecutor, Akeem Raji, requested the court to give a date for hearing.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to March 16, 2023.

 

