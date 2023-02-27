‘Lecturer’ arrested for impersonating INEC official

A middle-aged man, Mr Gabriel Agabi, was on Sunday arrested by the police over impersonation and in possession of 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)…

A middle-aged man, Mr Gabriel Agabi, was on Sunday arrested by the police over impersonation and in possession of 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) not programmed for the ward where he was arrested.

Agabi, who wore Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflective jacket, was arrested at the collation center in Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River by the security operatives.

He was later taken to Ogoja INEC’s office where he confessed to have impersonated Abakedi.

After confessional statement, he was whisked away by the police to the Ogoja Area Command for further investigation by the CID unit.

The alleged impostor claimed to be a lecturer in philosophy department of the University of Calabar and hails from Ugoro Community in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

He impersonated the INEC collation officer for Yache ward in Yala Local Government Area of the state, Dr Dominic Abakedi.

One of the BVAS found in his possession had the following details: ‘BVAS No: 09/18/10/012 with 216 accredited voters and 250 votes cast.’

The impersonator, alleged to have been playing the script of a party, had with collaboration with others, locked up all the agents of other parties in that ward.

He was also alleged to have disappeared since the close of voting around 6p.m. on Saturday and only resurfaced at the senatorial district collation centre in Ogoja at past 5p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the district, Zannah Shettima, declined comment on the matter, stressing that he was yet to be briefed. (NAN)