LeBron James became first player to surpass 50,000 points

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 40-year-old American surpassed the mark early in the first quarter of his side’s 136-115 win, gathering a pass from Luka Doncic and sinking a sublime 25-foot three-pointer.

James – the leading scorer in the competition’s history – finished the match on 34 points to take his career total to 50,033 which is 6,000 clear of second-placed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James’ total is made up of a record 41,871 regular season points, adding to his 8,162 postseason haul, where he is also the NBA’s leading scorer.

James reached the milestone deep into his 22nd season, which ties him with Vince Carter for the most played in NBA history.