Learning crisis: Nigeria Learning passport hits 500,000 registered users – UNICEF

The Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), a digital platform, which was launched to boost learning in primary and secondary schools across the country has witnessed 500,000 registered users across 18 states of the federation.

This was disclosed by UNICEF Chief of Education, Saadhna Panday, on Friday in Abuja while speaking to journalists.

The platform, which was committed to offering tailored educational pathways that cater to a diverse range of users- including students, teachers, parents, and caregivers, was launched February, last year by UNICEF Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), and powered by Microsoft to address the learning crisis in the country.

Panday, who described the number as a significant milestone to have registered 500,000 users on the platform, said she is confident that they will achieve the 1.5 million target before the end of 2024.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, said: “Reaching half a million users is not just a number: it reflects the impact we are making In ensure every child and young individual in Nigeria gets the opportunity to learn, regardless of their circumstance.”

She said digital learning has emerged as the future of education and by investing in the Nigeria Learning Passport, Nigeria is paving the way for children and young adults to thrive in a digital economy.

“The NLP offers interactive simulations and cutting-edge courses in fields such as computer and agricultural science, empowering the younger generation with the requisite skills for the future.”

One of the subscribers 14 year old Bolade Avomide of Government Senior College Agege, Lagos, said: “I stay on top of my class work at home or school, and I like that they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the NLP platform”.

“I was impressed at the selection of courses available on the NLP platform- everything from biology to mathematics to entrepreneurial and secretarial studies.

“Teachers too, benefit immensely from the platform, accessing invaluable resources for professional development, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to provide dynamic, interactive learning experiences. Parents and caregivers are not left out, as they can support their child’s learning trajectory, starting from an early age with the platform’s playful learning courses.”

According to UNICEF, NLP has over 15.000 curriculum-aligned resources available in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, and as such the platform boasts a versatile offering where users can also track their progress and achievements via the platform’s personal learning record.

While noting that UNICEF and partners are investing in necessary infrastructure, like data, computers, smart devices, internet access, and teacher capacity development, to bring learning to every child and young person in Nigeria, it said with the support of Airtel Africa, the NLP is accessible at no cost on all Airtel devices and IHS is also providing support to ensure that schools are connected to the internet.

“This public private partnerships have ensured that the digital learning divide is being bridged and every child, connectivity access, has an opportunity to learn.”

