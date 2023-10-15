Leaked sex tape: It’s time to start talking — Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has said she would no longer stay mu about her sex tape that leaked on social media weeks ago. According to…

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has said she would no longer stay mu about her sex tape that leaked on social media weeks ago. According to the actress the man in the tape was someone who went the extra mile to gain her trust and she was considering getting a house and living the rest of her life with him in holy matrimony.

In a lengthy post via her Instagram account the actress denied leaking the sex tape as opposed to some narratives making the rounds. The curvaceous while sharing some pictures on the microblogging site stated in part, “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

“One thing… I can tell you for a fact however is that things are never what they seem to be. I only had sex twice last year, one of those times is the video. That I agreed to it because he started recording after the fact. He doesn’t live in Nigeria.

Lawal further wrote, “He put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage and all. That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him, because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.

“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone… to have an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head (meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly… I honestly don’t know what to tell you )

“(The rest of my caption is in my slides) P.s They say what doesn’t kill you makea you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemy shege.”(sic)

