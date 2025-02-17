Leaked memo shows DSS was invited to Lagos Assembly 

The crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly reached its height on Monday when security operatives stormed plenary.

Daily Trust had reported how there was commotion at the assembly as the security operative sealed off offices of Mojisola Meranda, the Speaker, her deputy, and clerk of the house.

Notable among the security operatives were the Department of State Services (DSS) officials and policemen.

SPONSOR AD

However, amid the commotion, a letter purportedly written by Mr ATB Ottun, Acting Clerk of the assembly, showed that the security agency was invited to forestall an alleged move to reinstate Hon Mudashiru Obasa as speaker.

In a copy of the letter dated 14th February, 2025, sighted by Daily Trust, the Assembly management told Security Agencies in Lagos that there was credible information that plans were afoot to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker of the State Assembly on 18th February, 2025.

The letter seen by our correspondent was sent to the DSS Director in the State, as well as the heads of other security agencies in Lagos.

Entitled URGENT: ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES FOR LSHA PREMISES, the Acting Clerk wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

“The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume to office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the Speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation,” continued the Clerk, “we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday 16* February, 2025 by increasing the presence of your Men and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice. We look forward to your prompt attention Sir. Thank you.”