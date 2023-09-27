Leah Sharibu ‘dumps first husband’, remarries another ISWAP commander

Leah Sharibu, the girl held in captivity by members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has “remarried” another terrorists’ commander, after purportedly securing a…

Leah Sharibu, the girl held in captivity by members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has “remarried” another terrorists’ commander, after purportedly securing a divorce from the first ‘husband’ she was forcefully given to, local security sources told the Daily Trust yesterday.

Leah was abducted alongside her over 100 schoolmates from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

Few years ago, it was reported by some media houses that the Dapchi girl was married off.

Our correspondent gathered that Leah, after the purported divorce from one Abdulrahman, was remarried to another ISWAP commander in the Lake Chad area named Ali Abdallah.

One of the security sources said, “Leah was first married to Abdulrahman after she allegedly converted to Islam and they have two children, all boys that were named after two Boko Haram commanders that were killed.

“We don’t know what transpired but Leah secured the divorce and married another commander, Ali Abdallah.”

The source said after her abduction, Leah was “trained” on how to administer some medical services to injured Boko Haram fighters and women.

Our correspondent reports that one of the antics of terrorists in the North East is forcing their captives with expertise in some areas like medicine, nursing, engineering, computer, among others to train their members on such areas.

“She was ‘trained’ as a medical personnel and now leads the ISWAP medical team in the northern part of the Lake Chad area,” the source said.

Another source said, “Ten days ago, Leah, her supposed husband and other fighters were sighted at Dogon Chukwun kangarwa.

“Her husband is a commander under ISWAP but they are facing persecution from a Boko Haram commander loyal to Shekau, Malam Bakura.

“As of today, we got a report that a large contingent of the ISWAP fighters has started migrating from the area through Guzamala forest.

“They were sighted on the route of Cross – Mosquito camp- Garin-giwa (where the Zulum’s convoy was attacked) – Munguno – Gajiram with cache of dangerous arms,” he said.

