Leadership editor’s father dies at 80

Pa Simon Ekele Unwanaji, the father of Leadership Newspaper editor, Peter Agbo Ekele, is dead. He was 80.

Mr Peter Agbo, in a statement, said his father died on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

He said before his passing, Pa Simon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

“Pa Simon was born on September 3, 1944, in Idiri Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State. He was a devout Christian who lived for the love of God and what was just. He was a role model to many in his community and beyond,” he said.

He is survived by his wife, six children, and 21 grandchildren, among whom is the Editor of LEADERSHIP, Peter Agbo Ekele.

Mr Peter said the late Pa Simon will be buried on December 13, 2024, in his hometown, Idris Okpoga.