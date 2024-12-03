✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Leadership editor’s father dies at 80

Pa Simon Ekele Unwanaji, the father of Leadership Newspaper editor, Peter Agbo Ekele, is dead. He was 80.

Mr Peter Agbo, in a statement, said his father died on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

He said before his passing, Pa Simon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

SPONSOR AD

“Pa Simon was born on September 3, 1944, in Idiri Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.  He was a devout Christian who lived for the love of God and what was just. He was a role model to many in his community and beyond,” he said.

He is survived by his wife, six children, and 21 grandchildren, among whom is the Editor of LEADERSHIP, Peter Agbo Ekele.

Mr Peter said the late Pa Simon will be buried on December 13, 2024, in his hometown, Idris Okpoga.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories