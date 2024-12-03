✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics

Leadership crisis deepens in Delta APC

apcx
apc

 

The leadership crisis within the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) escalated over the weekend as party chairmen from the Delta Central Senatorial District rejected the appointment of Chief Paulinus Akpeki as the acting state chairman.

The crisis intensified with the emergence of two parallel chairmen. The State Working Committee (SWC) named Chief Akpeki as acting chairman due to the medical leave of the substantive chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie. In response, the party’s deputy state chairman, Chief Francis Obigbor, declared himself the rightful acting chairman, accusing the SWC of constitutional violation.

SPONSOR AD

In a statement signed by eight local government chapter chairmen, including Hon. Onoabedje Obakpororo (Ughelli North), Comrade Wilfred Ileleji (Uvwie), and Chief Julius Ogboru (Ethiope East), on Monday, the group described Akpeki’s appointment by the SWC as unconstitutional and a threat to party unity.

The chairmen argued that the SWC’s decision violated Article 14.2 of the APC Constitution, which stipulates that the deputy state chairman should act in the absence of the substantive chairman. They called for an immediate reversal of Akpeki’s appointment, warning that failure to address the issue could deepen divisions within the party.

Similarly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a key leader of the Delta North APC, condemned Akpeki’s appointment as a “coup” and a threat to party unity, endorsing Obigbor as the legitimate acting chairman in strict accordance with the APC constitution.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories