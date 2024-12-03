Leadership crisis deepens in Delta APC

The leadership crisis within the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) escalated over the weekend as party chairmen from the Delta Central Senatorial District rejected the appointment of Chief Paulinus Akpeki as the acting state chairman.

The crisis intensified with the emergence of two parallel chairmen. The State Working Committee (SWC) named Chief Akpeki as acting chairman due to the medical leave of the substantive chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie. In response, the party’s deputy state chairman, Chief Francis Obigbor, declared himself the rightful acting chairman, accusing the SWC of constitutional violation.

In a statement signed by eight local government chapter chairmen, including Hon. Onoabedje Obakpororo (Ughelli North), Comrade Wilfred Ileleji (Uvwie), and Chief Julius Ogboru (Ethiope East), on Monday, the group described Akpeki’s appointment by the SWC as unconstitutional and a threat to party unity.

The chairmen argued that the SWC’s decision violated Article 14.2 of the APC Constitution, which stipulates that the deputy state chairman should act in the absence of the substantive chairman. They called for an immediate reversal of Akpeki’s appointment, warning that failure to address the issue could deepen divisions within the party.

Similarly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a key leader of the Delta North APC, condemned Akpeki’s appointment as a “coup” and a threat to party unity, endorsing Obigbor as the legitimate acting chairman in strict accordance with the APC constitution.