Leaders unite against gender-based violence

The Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), a Nigerian non-profit organization, has organized a two-day training for Imams and Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) from Kaduna and Kano States.

The training, which is in collaboration with the Ford Foundation West Africa office aims to strengthen the role of the religious leaders in advocating against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across Northern Nigeria.

“The Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) for GBV Prevention Project recognizes the significant influence of religious leaders in shaping community attitudes and behaviors,” Ahmad Abdullahi Ahmad, Coordinator of the MOLs Project, said.

SPONSOR AD

“By engaging Imams as advocates, we seek to challenge harmful cultural norms and practices perpetuating violence against women and girls.”

Giving a background to the project, Ahmad added that the workshop built was on the insights gained from a peer-to-peer study tour in Egypt, where delegates engaged with esteemed Islamic institutions, including the Grand Al-Azhar and the Grand Mufti.

While urging the Imams to take action, Ahmad said: “We must work together to prevent GBV and promote women’s protection. Islamic teachings offer a powerful tool for change. We call on all Muslim leaders to join us in this fight.

“As Northern Nigeria tackles GBV, this initiative demonstrates the critical role of Muslim leaders in shaping a safer, more equitable society for women and girls.

“The Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has been working tirelessly to address GBV in Northern Nigeria. This workshop marks a significant milestone in engaging Muslim leaders in the fight against GBV.

“GBV is a violation of human rights and Islamic teachings.

“We must work together to create a society where women and girls can live without fear of violence.

“As the fight against GBV continues, the role of Muslim leaders in Northern Nigeria remains crucial. This initiative serves as a beacon of hope for a safer, more equitable society.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to end Gender-Based Violence in the region, the dRPC has partnered with the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith Dialogue at Bayero University, Kano.

The collaboration, Daily Trust gathered is aimed at harnessing the influence of religious and traditional leaders to prevent GBV.

“We’re leveraging our centre’s long-standing relationship with Ulamas and traditional rulers to enhance capacity-building and sensitize scholars on GBV,” said Dr. Taofeeq Abubakar Hussiani, Director of the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith Dialogue.

Hussiani said the partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focused on empowering Ulamas to drive change.

He emphasized that Ulamas influence is unparalleled hence the need to sensitize them on how to combat the GBV in the north.