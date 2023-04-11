Leaders should be conscious of day of reckoning

President of Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), Dr Abdulganiyu Labinjo, yesterday urged Nigerian leaders to be conscious of the day of judgement when they will give…

President of Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), Dr Abdulganiyu Labinjo, yesterday urged Nigerian leaders to be conscious of the day of judgement when they will give an account of their deeds and actions.

He counselled them to discharge their duties and responsibilities with the fear of God and the certainty that the day of reckoning would come.

He spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the Da’wah Workshop organised by LEMU (the Muslim Community of Lekki in Lagos) with the theme, “Every Soul Shall Taste Death.”

The scholars at the event were the Chief Imam of Victoria Garden City (VGC) Mosque, Sulaiman Fulani; Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwan Jamiu; and the proprietor of Zamzam Academy, Ogun State, Dr Salahudeen Ar-Riyaadhy.

The lecturers emphasised the certainty of death and life after death.

Imam Fulani urged Muslims to make every day special and invest in it for the benefit of the Ummah.

“We must never allow the luxury of this world to deprive us of the primary objective of this life, which is the remembrance of Allah,” he said.

Imam Jamiu in his own message, reminded the Muslim faithful that “this life is nothing without Allah.”