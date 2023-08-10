Lead City Varsity VC appointed into Commonwealth Universities Council

Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, Vice-Chancellor of Lead City University, Ibadan, has been appointed as a Council Member and Trustee of the Association of Commonwealth Universities…

Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, Vice-Chancellor of Lead City University, Ibadan, has been appointed as a Council Member and Trustee of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

Adeyemo and four others were elected members of ACU’s governing Council from 1 August 2023.

In a statement, ACU said the elected body brings university leaders from ACU member universities around the world together, with a shared responsibility to oversee its strategic direction.

“Joining the Council are: Professor Adeyemo – Lead City University, Nigeria; Professor Simone Buitendijk, the University of Leeds, UK; Professor Ms Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Pakistan; Professor Sibongile Muthwa – Nelson Mandela University, South Africa; Professor Sasmita Samanta – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), India,” the statement read.

Professor Wendy Thomson CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London, UK, was appointed Vice-Chair of the Council.

The ACU, a renowned international organization, boasts an impressive network of over 500 member universities across 50 countries within the Commonwealth.

Notably, 66 of its members are located in low and middle-income countries, and the organization extends its influence to 55 of the Commonwealth’s small states.

Prof. Adeyemo’s extensive academic background as a Professor of Management, Accounting & Finance at Lead City University Ibadan, has paved the way for this significant role.

The opportunity to serve as a Council Member and Trustee of the ACU provides him with a platform to foster cross-border collaborations and contribute to the advancement of global education and research.

