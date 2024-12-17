Lawyers, hospitals complicit in child trafficking – Plateau gov’t

The Plateau State Government, on Monday, accused lawyers, religious leaders, hospitals and other institutions of being complicit in child trafficking in the state.

The state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Caroline Panglang Dafur, disclosed this while commissioning the state office of the Child Protection Network (CPN) in Jos.

According to the commissioner, despite the government’s efforts to eradicate child abuse in the state, some unpatriotic individuals, including influential persons, are hindering its efforts to tackle the menace.

SPONSOR AD

The commissioner stated, “We will prosecute anyone found guilty of child trafficking in any of the state’s 17 local government areas.

“This issue involves not only individuals but also institutions like schools, hospitals and even legal practitioners. Unfortunately, some hospitals, lawyers, and influential persons have been found complicit in child trafficking, which is unacceptable.”