Lawyer gunned down in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly shot dead a young lawyer, Barrister Mike Ofikwu, in Otukpo town of Benue State.

Residents said that the promising Idoma lawyer and activist was shot dead on Wednesday night near his residence on Otukpa Street in Otukpo.

The witnesses claimed that two gunmen attacked him while he was attempting to enter his house and shot him multiple times.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The legal community and residents of Otukpo are mourning the tragic loss of the lawyer.

The police spokesperson for Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

“This incident is confirmed and investigation is ongoing. I commiserate with his family and friend and assure them of justice that will be served,” she said.