✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Lawyer gunned down in Benue

img 20241121 wa0000(1)
img 20241121 wa0000(1)
    By Hope Abah

Gunmen have reportedly shot dead a young lawyer, Barrister Mike Ofikwu, in Otukpo town of Benue State.

Residents said that the promising Idoma lawyer and activist  was shot dead on Wednesday night near his residence on Otukpa Street in Otukpo.
The witnesses claimed that two gunmen attacked him while he was attempting to enter his house and shot him multiple times.
He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The legal community and residents of Otukpo are mourning the tragic loss of the lawyer.
The police spokesperson for Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.
“This incident is confirmed and investigation is ongoing. I commiserate with his family and friend and assure them of justice that will be served,” she said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories