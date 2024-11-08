Lawyer disowns Bolt driver After ‘Controversial’ Apology To Abia rep

Deji Adeyanju and Partners, the law firm representing a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, allegedly assaulted by Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member, has announced withdrawal from the case.

Adeyanju, a lawyer cum activist, shared the update on X, on Friday.

Ikwechegh, who represents Aba North/South at the National Assembly, trended after he allegedly slapped the Bolt driver repeatedly at his Abuja home for having the effrontery to request him to come outside to collect a package of snails meant for delivery.

The incident attracted backlash from many Nigerians who condemned the act and demanded investigation.

The lawmaker was subsequently arraigned on a three-count charge of abuse of office, assault and threat to life and was granted bail.

The case was adjourned to November 8, 2024 (today) for hearing.

However, on Thursday, less than 24 hours to the commencement of the hearing, the issue took a new twist.

The plaintiff in a controversial video was captured apologising to Ikwechegh over his actions and begged Nigerians for forgiveness.

But in a statement signed by Zainab Otega on behalf of Deji Adeyanju, the law firm confirmed its withdrawal and explained that the decision was necessary to protect the firm’s integrity.

“We wish to formally announce the withdrawal of our legal representation in the case involving the alleged assault of Mr Stephen Abuwatseya.

“On October 28, 2024, Mr Stephen Abuwatseya approached our law firm, visibly distressed, and sought redress over an alleged assault. Following his complaint, and after verifying his claim, we took steps to protect Mr Stephen Abuwatseya’s rights on a pro-bono basis, resulting in the arraignment of the alleged assailant.

“However, in view of recent developments and after careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw our legal representation to protect our professional integrity and uphold the highest ethical standards in the legal profession”, the statement said.

He “wished Mr Stephen Abuwatseya the very best and assured the general public of our continued commitment to protecting the rights of the oppressed and indigent members of society”.

Daily Trust reports that Ikwechegh had issued a public apology to all the parties involved and expressed regret over his behaviour during the altercation in a post on Instagram.

He said “his actions fell short of the standards expected of a public official, regardless of any provocation involved.

The lawmaker said he had engaged in an alternative dispute resolution with the bolt driver and reached a “mutual and respectful agreement” to resolve the matter.