Lawyer crowned 45th Miss Nigeria

A lawyer, Doris Ogah, has emerged as the Queen after winning the 45th Miss Nigeria early on Friday in Lagos.

Ogah, who represented the South-South region, began her pageantry prowess among the 20 finalists, scaling to the top 10.

The top 10 finalists were Ann Eneanya, Abosede Sorinola, Oluwatofunmi Adekola, Praise Obafemi, Diane Paul, Simeon Obianujuwa, Faith Ogbele, Divine Nelson, Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya, including Ogah.

The top ten were reduced to five after being engaged in a question and answer session. The question was ‘‘If you win your crown tonight how will you use your platform to address the challenges faced by Nigerian youths?”

Ann Eneanya, Divine Nelson, Diane Paul, Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya and Ogar progressed to the top 5 finalists.

After asking them the final question, the judges announced Ogar as the winner of the 45th Miss Nigeria.

In her valedictory speech, the outgone 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, congratulated her successor, advising her to maximise her reign for the betterment of humanity.

“To my successor, congratulations on beginning this incredible chapter Embrace this journey with an open heart. Your crown is more than a symbol, it is a tool to inspire and uplift others. Trust yourself, because you have everything it takes to shine in this role.

“As I hand over this crown, I do so with gratitude and hope for the future. Though my reigh ends here, the impact and memories will stay with me forever. This is not a goodbye, it is the beginning of a new chapter,” she said.

Earlier before the final contest, the Chairman of the board, Miss Nigeria pageant, Rita Dominic Anosike said the contestants represented the geopolitical zones, stressing that the competition was designed to display cultural heritage and foster unity.

“We celebrate cultural heritage and community engagement, the feeling that reminds us of beauty in our diversity and strength refined when we come together as one.

“In our world where this is division we must remember the power of unity.They have evolved into something greater- ambassadors of one Nigeria.

“Together they embody a vibrant fabric woven with the right of creativity, resilience and progress, reminding us that our strength lies in unity,” she said.