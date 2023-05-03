Lawmakers disagree over impeachment of Abia Speaker

Lawmakers in the Abia State House of Assembly have disagreed over the impeachment of the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji. The impeachment was carried out on…

Lawmakers in the Abia State House of Assembly have disagreed over the impeachment of the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

The impeachment was carried out on Tuesday by 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly who sat at an undisclosed location.

The lawmakers are accusing the Speaker of gross misconduct and highhandedness.

But in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise, Hon. Jerry Uzosike, a member in the Assembly and Ifeanyi Uchendu, a former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly disagreed over the impeachment saga.

According to Uzosike, there was no impeachment of the Speaker.

He said, “I stand with the law, the Speaker was not even impeached initially, the issue of the purported impeachment was only a show of shame. They ought to know the position of law but they chose to do it differently.

“For me, there are procedures for impeaching Speaker or deputy speaker of House of Assembly, it is clear in the constitution and in our rules that every legislator relies on two most important documents.

“How to remove a Speaker or any principal of the House is enshrined, so nothing like removal of the Speaker but the former deputy speaker was removed yesterday (Tuesday),” he added.

Disputing the argument, Uchendu said as far as he was concerned the Speaker had been impeached.

He said, “All what Uzosike said is not true, as far as I am concerned. Members impeached the Speaker for misconduct and abuse of office. The members came together and said we don’t want this man again, he is no longer a Speaker.”