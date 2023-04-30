Lawmaker seeks relief for Jos explosion victims

The lawmaker representing Jos/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Muhammad Adam Alkali, has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief for victims…

The lawmaker representing Jos/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Muhammad Adam Alkali, has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief for victims of the recent tanker explosion in Jos.

Alkali made the call at the Jos-Zaria Road cemetery soon after a mass burial conducted for victims of the explosion.

A tanker had exploded on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring many.

10th NASS: N/Central govs back Sani Musa for dep Senate President

I acted within ambit of law – Suspended Adamawa REC

Alkali said NEMA should as a matter of urgency render some relief assistance to the business owners affected by the accident.

The lawmaker, while commiserating with families of the victims, urged the Federal Road Safely Corps to intensify efforts at ensuring safety on the highways.