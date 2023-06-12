Lawmaker emerges Anambra Assembly Speaker 2 weeks after defecting to APGA 

A lawmaker elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Somtochukwu Udeze, has emerged the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly,…

A lawmaker elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Somtochukwu Udeze, has emerged the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, after defecting to All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Udeze, who represented the Ogbaru

Constituency 2 in the Anambra State House of Assembly, defected to APGA from PDP two weeks ago in order to pave the way for his speakership.

Udeze is a third term member of the state House of Assembly.

He emerged the Speaker on Monday, after he was unanimously elected by 30 members of the 8th Assembly at the State House of Assembly Complex in Awka, Anambra State capital.

His emergence came after he was nominated by the member representing his Ekwusigo Constituency, Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme, and seconded by his Awka North counterpart, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne.

At the event attended by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and other personalities, the member representing the Awka South II Constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House through a voice vote by the lawmakers.

The duo were sworn-in by the Acting Clerk of the House, Esther Aneto, who also decorated the Speaker to succeed the outgone Speaker, Uchenna Okafor.

Udeze first became lawmaker as a member of APGA. He later defected to PDP under which he won his re-election to the House in 2019.

In 2023, Udeze also won his third election as a PDP candidate; but defected back to APGA a few days to the inauguration of the House —a political calculation that eventually yielded the expected result for him and made it possible for Anambra North Senatorial Zone to retain the Speakership position.

Recall that Anambra State Governor and the Deputy Governor are from the Anambra South Senatorial Zone and Anambra Central Senatorial Zone respectively.

While inaugurating the house, Governor Soludo called on the House members for productive partnership. According to Soludo, the legislature was a crucial partner in the quest for good governance. “I congratulate our newly inaugurated legislators. Irrespective of your different party affiliations, you have been employed by the people to ensure that Anambra blossoms. “The executive, the legislature and the judiciary, must work in a collaboratively, coordinative and cooperative way to achieve project Anambra by making the state liveable and prosperous. “If you all act fully in accordance with the oath of office and allegiance you have taken, I’m sure that Anambra will have the most productive legislature in the country. “It is a new productive partnership and as the head of the executive arm of government, I am ready so that we can achieve our common goal which is a greater Anambra,” he said. Udeze in his acceptance speech promised to improve the welfare and security of the people through development-oriented bills and motions as well as serve as an effective watchdog of the state’s commonwealth. “I am grateful to my colleagues for electing me as the Speaker. The 8th Assembly under my watch will foster a relationship with the executive and the judiciary based on cooperation and mutual respect. “I sincerely look forward to a relationship of healthy inter-dependence where each arm approaches one another as a responsible partner in governance. “We shall ensure the development of appropriate legislative templates for addressing the numerous challenges in our state,” he said. The Speaker also read the letter from the ruling APGA on the nominees for principal officers as the party with the majority in the Assembly. He however said that the letter would be considered at the next adjourned date on July 11.

