Lawlessness of Nigerian military officers must stop

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, a disturbing scene unfolded at the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC). Armed personnel from the Nigerian Air Force’s Sam Ethnan Base, in Lagos State, stormed the premises of the electricity distribution company, forcefully disrupting operations over a prolonged power disconnection due to an outstanding ₦4 billion electricity bill.

What should have been a financial dispute handled through proper channels turned into an alarming display of brute force. It was a shameful act that not only exposed deep-seated impunity but also called into question the discipline and accountability of some military officers in the country.

It is difficult to reconcile the irony of this situation. The Air Force, an institution meant to enforce law and order, became the aggressor, intimidating civilians who were simply doing their jobs. The message sent by this reckless invasion is dangerous: that those in uniform can use their power to bend the rules in their favour, disregarding due process.

Beyond the disturbing optics, the incident raises critical questions. How did a military base accumulate such a massive electricity debt? Was it a result of poor financial management, budgetary lapses, or outright misappropriation of funds? If even government institutions struggle to settle basic utility bills, it speaks volumes about deeper governance failures.

Instead of resorting to violence, the military should have engaged in proper negotiations or sought government intervention to address the issue lawfully. This reckless show of force is not just about electricity bills—it is about the growing culture of impunity among security forces.

Incidents like this send the wrong message to both local and foreign investors. If security agencies can intimidate and harass companies over contractual disagreements, it raises serious concerns about the business climate in Nigeria. The country’s military should be a symbol of order, not chaos.

At the heart of this incident lies a simple truth: accountability must prevail. The officers involved in this disgraceful act must face appropriate disciplinary action. The Nigerian Air Force hierarchy has a duty to set an example, making it clear that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Khadijat Muhammed is an intern at PRNigeria Centre, Abuja Email: [email protected]