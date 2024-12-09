Lawan donates N10m to Yobe fire victims

The President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has donated N10 million to support victims of the recent fire outbreak in Yobe State’s Bayan Tasha market.

The fire, which occurred last Tuesday, destroyed 46 shops and affected over 200 people in Damaturu, the state capital.

A delegation led by Yobe State House of Assembly deputy speaker, Y’au Usman Dachia, assessed the damage before handing over the donation.

SPONSOR AD

Senator Lawan, represented by Alhaji Nasir Mato, a former chairman of the United Market Traders Association, expressed sadness over the devastating incident, noting the immense pain and hardship it caused.

He urged residents to unite in supporting the affected individuals and called on relevant agencies to provide swift assistance.

Receiving the donation, Yobe Harmonies Traders Chairman, Alhaji Muktar Kime, thanked the former Senate president for his timely intervention, emphasising the critical need for such support as traders work to recover their livelihoods.