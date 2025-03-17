Lawan dismisses defection rumour

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied reports suggesting he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan described the rumour as “entirely false, baseless, and without any merit.”

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, stating that he remains a committed member since the party’s formation.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a steadfast and loyal member of the APC, a party he has proudly associated with and contributed to since its formation,” the statement read.

Lawan, who has spent 25 years in the National Assembly, is among the few Nigerian politicians with no defection record. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999 on the platform of the All People’s Party (APP), later renamed the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), which merged with others to form the APC in 2013.

The statement highlighted Lawan’s belief in the APC’s vision and principles, adding that he continues to work with party leaders to strengthen it and advance its agenda.

Lawan also expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, praising its commitment to transforming Nigeria and addressing national challenges.

“Senator Lawan remains focused on his responsibilities as a lawmaker and leader, committed to supporting the APC-led administration in delivering good governance and sustainable development,” the statement added.

Tabiowo urged the public and party supporters to disregard the rumour, attributing it to mischief-makers seeking to create distraction.