Lawal Yusuf Saulawa: Media has lost a rare gem

The media world has lost a shining star, a beacon of professionalism, and a paragon of humility. Lawal Yusuf Saulawa’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled. His impact on the lives of countless journalists, including myself, is immeasurable.

Late Lawal Yusuf Saulawa, who started his journalism career with Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria (BCNN) as a cameraman, was a creative and passionate force in programming and reportage.

He was one of the leading characters of the famous “Zaben Robb Programme”, “Basafce Dan Malam Dogara”, and “Zaman Duniya Iyawa”. His talent and dedication earned him a place at BBC Hausa Service, London in 1973, where he continued to excel.

Saulawa was the first person allowed by his boss, Malam Dahiru Modibbo and BCNN Secretary, Balarabe Musa to take appointments with BBC Hausa without resigning from BCNN.

This pioneering spirit and trustworthiness paved the way for others. When I was offered a two-year secondment with Deutsche Welle Radio in 1997, Late Saulawa signed my letter without hesitation, overcoming the initial reluctance of the VON authorities to release me to the German international Radio service. His willingness to support my growth and opportunities is a testament to his selfless mentorship.

Lawal Yusuf Saulawa was more than a mentor; he was a guiding light, a source of encouragement, and a constant presence in my career. His unwavering support, sage advice, and unrelenting belief in me helped shape me into the journalist I am today.

Beyond his illustrious journalism career, Lawal Yusuf Saulawa left an indelible mark as Commissioner for Information in Katsina State. He brought his trademark professionalism, integrity, and passion to the role, elevating the state’s information machinery, and setting new standards.

He died on the 27th of July, 2024 and was buried on Sunday, 28th July, 2024, barely a month after he celebrated his 80th birthday. His life was a testament to his faith, family, and profession. As I mourn his loss, I celebrate his life, his achievements, and the indelible marks he left on my heart.

Rest in peace, dear mentor. Your memory will continue to inspire and motivate me to strive for excellence in journalism and public service. Your impact will be felt for generations to come.

Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris, a broadcast journalist, wrote from Abuja